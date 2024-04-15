Mansfield Rotary club show support for rowing duo with generous donation
In April 2023, George spoke at a Mansfield Rotary meeting about his fundraising plans to sail across the Atlantic Ocean.
Later that same year, on December 1, the journey began and members of Mansfield Rotary, along with hundreds of other locals, followed their progress through the Oar Blimey website, and via regular updates on local media and social platforms.
George, 56, and his brother-in-law Russ Davis, 55, who together make up the Oar Blimey team, rowed unsupported for 3,500 nautical miles – from Sagres in Portugal to Antigua in the Caribbean.
The duo set sail on December 1, 2023, and made it to their destination on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
This April, George returned to Mansfield Rotary with his wife Linda to talk about the incredible journey they completed last month.
Mansfield Rotary President, Paul Bacon, said that George spoke with great energy, enthusiasm and raw emotion as he retold their incredible experience and illustrated it with photos.
In recognition of this incredible achievement and to support local dementia charities, Mansfield Rotary presented Oar Blimey with a cheque for £1,000 on behalf of its members.
George accepted the donation, which will go towards the money being raised for Our Dementia Choir and Ladybrook Enterprises.
Funds are still being raised for both charities at oarblimey.co.uk/donate/
George and Russ shared regular updates from their sailing expedition on www.facebook.com/oarblimey
More than 300 people have donated so far, raising more than £32,000 for the local charities.
Commenting in support of the fundraiser, Caroline Lawrence said: “What a fantastic achievement. Well done to you both.”
Mike Clark added: “Well done guys, a superb effort. I've thoroughly enjoyed sharing the journey with you on social media.
“What a massive achievement you can always look back on. Enjoy the rest chaps.”
Jim Kirkham said: “Nothing short of magnificent.”