Lee Anderson's wife suspended as Tory councillor over Reform UK campaigning allegations
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the Sunday Mirror, Coun Sinead Anderson – whose husband is Reform UK MP Lee Anderson – has been suspended after a photo appeared to show her campagining for Reform UK with her husband.
Mr Anderson, MP for Ashfield, defected to Reform from the Tories last month.
A recent picture posted by Mr Anderson on Twitter, appears to show Coun Anderson in the background of a group campaigning for Alan Graves, Reform’s candidate for the upcoming East Midlands mayoral election.
If Coun Anderson, who represents Mansfield West at County Hall and is deputy cabinet member for children and families, is found to have campaigned for a rival party, it would be a breach of party rules.
A Conservative Party spokesperson, quoted in the Mirror, said: “Mrs Anderson has been suspended pending investigation.
"The Conservative Party has a robust complaints process in place.
"This process is rightly a confidential one, so that complainants can come forward in confidence."
The issue was initially raised by Coun Steve Carr (Ind), a member of the opposition Independent Alliance at the council, who asked whether Coun Anderson should remain a member of their group with senior responsibilities.
Replying to Coun Carr, a member of the Conservative disciplinary team said: “Thank you for submitting your complaint to the member governance team.
"I can confirm that it has been safely received and is currently being reviewed.”
Coun Carr said, “I thank the Conservative Party for confirming they are looking into this matter.
"Coun Anderson is a senior member of the council and it is only right that is being looked into.
"People have a right to know whether such a senior Conservative, making key decisions over our children’s education is actively supporting Reform and their controversial views.
"The fact that she is actively campaigning against her own council leader is a matter for Ben Bradley.”
When challenged by the Sunday Mirror, Mr Anderson did not deny it was his wife in the picture, instead repeatedly asking: “How do you know it’s her?”
Your Chad has approached the council, Ben Bradley and both Mr and Mrs Anderson for comment.