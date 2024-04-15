Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Sunday Mirror, Coun Sinead Anderson – whose husband is Reform UK MP Lee Anderson – has been suspended after a photo appeared to show her campagining for Reform UK with her husband.

Mr Anderson, MP for Ashfield, defected to Reform from the Tories last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent picture posted by Mr Anderson on Twitter, appears to show Coun Anderson in the background of a group campaigning for Alan Graves, Reform’s candidate for the upcoming East Midlands mayoral election.

This photo, of Lee Anderson supporting and fellow Reform UK supporters, backing East Midlands mayoral candidate Alan Graves, appears to show Tory councillor Sinead Anderson (circled) at the back. Photo: Submitted

If Coun Anderson, who represents Mansfield West at County Hall and is deputy cabinet member for children and families, is found to have campaigned for a rival party, it would be a breach of party rules.

A Conservative Party spokesperson, quoted in the Mirror, said: “Mrs Anderson has been suspended pending investigation.

"The Conservative Party has a robust complaints process in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This process is rightly a confidential one, so that complainants can come forward in confidence."

The issue was initially raised by Coun Steve Carr (Ind), a member of the opposition Independent Alliance at the council, who asked whether Coun Anderson should remain a member of their group with senior responsibilities.

Replying to Coun Carr, a member of the Conservative disciplinary team said: “Thank you for submitting your complaint to the member governance team.

"I can confirm that it has been safely received and is currently being reviewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Carr said, “I thank the Conservative Party for confirming they are looking into this matter.

"Coun Anderson is a senior member of the council and it is only right that is being looked into.

"People have a right to know whether such a senior Conservative, making key decisions over our children’s education is actively supporting Reform and their controversial views.

"The fact that she is actively campaigning against her own council leader is a matter for Ben Bradley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When challenged by the Sunday Mirror, Mr Anderson did not deny it was his wife in the picture, instead repeatedly asking: “How do you know it’s her?”