Vicky McClure set to sing at Mansfield rotary fundraising concert for dementia support
and live on Freeview channel 276
Vicky McClure will join Our Dementia Choir – launched in 2018 to combat the effects of dementia – as part of a fundraising event for the choir and a community charity in Mansfield.
This is a Mansfield Rotary fundraising event with proceeds being split evenly between Our Dementia Choir and Ladybrook Enterprises.
Our Dementia Choir has demonstrated that music can have numerous benefits for people living with dementia and can give them a better quality of life.
Funds will help the charity continue working to support those with dementia and their family members and carers too.
Money raised for Ladybrook Enterprises will enable the Mansfield charity to refurbish part of its building to create a dementia hub, making it easier for patients with dementia to have a safe and recognisable place to go for appointments.
Ladybrook Enterprises offers many activities and services to help support the community, and improve the mental and physical health of participants.
The concert will take place on Friday, February 2, from 7.30pm-10pm, in the Newstart Theatre at Portland College and will feature Mansfield's Cantamus Girls Choir as well as Our Dementia Choir – offering a double bill of talented singers.
Tickets are just £10 and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mansfield-rotarys-our-dementia-choir-concert-tickets-752751037617
Booking is advised as there is a limit to 160 tickets and demand has been high already with more than half sold as of January 10.