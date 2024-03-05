New president for Mansfield Rotary hopes to take club from 'strength to strength'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Rotary recently witnessed the change of presidency as Rotarian Kelvin Bowman passed on the chains of office to Rotarian Paul Bacon during its latest meeting held at Portland College.

Both Rotarians have jointly held the presidential responsibilities for this rotary year, which began in July 2023 and will end in June.

Rotarian Ray Malkowski also shared the role for four months.

Rotarian Paul Bacon will preside over his first meeting as president during Mansfield Rotary’s 33rd Courage Awards scheduled for Tuesday, March 12 at Portland College.

Newly elected president and Rotarian Paul Bacon said: “I recently took over as president of Mansfield Rotary, following a very successful period under my predecessor, Kelvin Bowman.

“The Cantamus and Dementia Choir event, hosted by Vicky McClure, raised thousands of pounds for dementia causes.

“This was followed by a Shadows Tribute Band and dinner at The Hostess which raised a substantial sum for our charities.

“Finally, the annual Junior Showtime competition concluded on February 25 at Mansfield Palace Theatre and was an outstanding success.

“I now look forward to our next event – the prestigious annual Courage Awards on March 12 at Portland College.

“I will do my best to ensure rotary continues to go from strength to strength.”