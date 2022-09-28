Mansfield residents raise funds for bench in memory of 'community champion' councillor Vaughan Hopewell

Vaughan Hopewell died in June, following a a suspected heart attack while out with his family.

He had served Oak Tree ward on Mansfield Council for 11 years on behalf of Mansfield Independents, following his election in May 2011 and was described as a ‘much-respected and active community councillor over the years’.

Now residents are raising money for a memorial bench in recognition of his service – and were joined by his family at a fundraising evening at Sacred Sound Healing & Arts centre on Kirkland Avenue, Ladybrook.

Musical groups came together to pay tribute.

The event included live music, a tombola and other fundraising activities, with prizes donated by businesses and residents.

Alison Waring, manager of Mansfield charity Jigsaw, said: “It was a fantastic night and people from Oak Tree and Ladybrook came to support.

“There was a huge sense of community and it was well attended, as multiple residents came together, which is what Vaughan would have wanted.

“We raised more than £500, which is amazing.

Footage was shown of the late Vaughan singing, as he loved music.

“For people who had never been to the centre itself, they were amazed by how lovely it is.

“We had lots of children there too, so it had a nice community feel.

“Vaughan’s children Faye and Kieran were at the event – it was great for them to see the support and celebrate how Vaughan had recently been put forward for Make a Difference awards too.

“He put so many hours into his role and people do not always see the hours councillors put in, but he was very humble and just got on with his job.”

Faye, aged 28, said: “It was a really good turn out and it was nice to see so much support for him.

“Everybody had such kind words to say about my dad.

“It was really nice to hear.

“Some Oak Tree residents could not attend, but still bought raffle tickets and one resident bought tickets for others to go in her place, which was just lovely.”

Kieran, 30, from Oak Tree, said he would regularly support his father with community work in Oak Tree.