Community throws 'beautiful' surprise party for Rainworth schoolgirl with cancer

Lexi at her special table at the surprise party at Rainworth Village Hall on Saturday.

Lexi-May Pearce was just six years old when she was diagnosed with stage five Wilms' Tumor – a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

Although this form of cancer is widely thought to be curable, Lexi has sadly relapsed into her illness three times all before her 10th birthday.

So far Lexi has had a kidney and two parts of her liver removed, along with a number of blood transfusions and courses of chemotherapy.

The inside of the hall was decorated to perfection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Danielle Pearce said: “She is now going through more chemo on her lungs and waiting for a surgical date to remove what we hope is the last in her lungs.

“She has spent most of the last three years in hospital and never complained, always upbeat and with a smile. She really is one brave, strong little girl – she’s just superhuman.”

To celebrate the brave youngster’s birthday in November, caring neighbours decided to throw a huge surprise party for her family and friends at Rainworth Village Hall.

A red carpet was rolled out for the arrival of Lexi, her mum Danielle and older brother Dylan, 13, at the venue last Saturday morning (September 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lexi arrives with mum Danielle and brother Dylan.

“It was beautiful,” Danielle said.

“The inside of the village hall looked like a wedding. Lexi absolutely loved it – we all did. It was amazing.”

Lexi-May was also delighted to be greeted by the flashing lights and sirens of a waiting police car and was able to hop inside for a look around before enjoying her party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mum said: “She wants to be a police officer when she grows up, so she was over the moon.

Lexi arrives with mum Danielle.

“She didn’t know what do with herself when she saw the police car.”

The unexpected bash was made even more special thanks to many local businesses pitching in – including Sherwood Florists, Rainworth Tesco, Funtimez @ Jimmy Beans, Patch Hill Caterers and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family’s next-door neighbour Karen Hill, who organised the party along with neigbours Andrea and Martin Jelley, has thanked everyone who helped to make it a success.

She said: “It was truly amazing how a local community and a street, friends and family came together.

Lexi and her friends on the dance floor.

“And in space of two weeks, which started as a message between two neighbours, Rainworth Village Hall and lots of other amazing individuals gave up their time to throw a hell of a party for an amazing family and a brave, beautiful little solider Lexi, who teaches us every single day how beautiful this world is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising page has also been set up in the hopes of taking Lexi on the holiday of a lifetime, which has so far raised £1,320.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Lexi with mum Danielle, gran Caron and older brother Dylan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lexi wants to be a police officer when she grows up and was able to sit in a real police car.

Guests applauding Lexi into the room.

Lexi being given a piggy back by her friend.