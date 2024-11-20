Mansfield residents raise badger welfare concerns as ecologist urges public to stay away from site
Members of the public have claimed to have observed what they believe to be active badger setts that have been blocked on a housing development site in Mansfield.
Despite growing welfare concerns, developers Persimmon Homes maintain that they take their wildlife and ecological responsibilities seriously and comply with all legal guidelines on site.
Cheryl Martins from Mansfield Wildlife Rescue and Glen Slaney of the Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team appeared on Mansfield 103.2 radio this week to discuss badger welfare in relation to the housing development.
Cheryl raised concerns on behalf of the wildlife charity, speaking on how she had found active badger setts that were blocked.
She alleged there was evidence of fresh digging beneath the netting, which worried many residents about the possibility of badgers becoming trapped.
Cheryl said: “It's ridiculous. Even the artificial sett they have installed isn’t fit for purpose.”
Commenting on plans for the site, Cheryl said any wildlife using the proposed corridor will have to cross the main Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), and said they will likely be killed before reaching the other side.
She added: “All I can say is that we are doing everything we can to protect our wildlife, which has no voice in this matter and has already suffered significant disruptions to their habitat.”
Your Chad approached Persimmon Homes for a comment on the concerns, as the developers reaffirmed their pledge to support the area’s wildlife and ecology.
Persimmon Homes worked with ecologists from FPCR Environment and Design Limited, who have urged the public to avoid the setts.
An ecologist spokesperson said: “All works to close the sett have been carried out in accordance with a granted Natural England licence.
“During the sett closure monitoring, no evidence has been found of badgers being trapped in the sett.
“It is best practice that badger sett locations should not be made publicly available.”
A Persimmon Nottingham spokesperson said: “We have obtained the appropriate licences from Natural England and are working with ecologists to help relocate some badgers to a newly built sett.
“All of this is being overseen by independent ecologists in accordance with our Natural England Licence.
“We take our wildlife and ecological obligations extremely seriously.
“Wherever protected species are found, we work with Natural England, the relevant authorities and expert ecologists to ensure that wildlife is re-located in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.
“We recently became one of the first housebuilders to sign the Homes for Nature commitment, welcomed by wildlife charities, that will provide nesting spaces for birds, bats, reptiles and amphibians on all new housing developments that receive planning permission from September 2024.”
Nottinghamshire Police has been contacted for a comment in light of these concerns and comments.
How badgers are protected
Badgers and their setts (tunnels and chambers where they live) are protected by the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.
It is an offence to:
- take, injure or kill a badger - or attempt these actions
- treat a badger cruelly
- interfere with a badger sett
- possess or control a live badger
- mark or ring a badger.
