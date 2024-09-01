Warsop family team up for wildlife rescue in memory of late ‘birdman' father

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wildlife rescue group has been established in Warsop by a family in memory of their late bird enthusiast father, father-in-law, and grandfather.

Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team (WWRT) is a small group of dedicated volunteers who assist the community with wildlife concerns.

The team was founded by brother and sister, Glenn Slaney, 35, and Becky Cotton, 37 – children of the late Robert Slaney, known by most as Warsop’s resident birdman.

Mr Robert Slaney was well-known in the area for his love of animals, especially birds.

Pictured from left to right are Glenn Slaney, Beth Potts, Talia Cotton, Becky Cotton, and Simon Cotton, comprising the volunteers of Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team on The Carrs in Warsop.

He regularly went on early morning trips to do bird ringing across the country with other bird enthusiasts.

Bird ringing, also known as bird banding, involves attaching a small, numbered metal or plastic tag to a bird's leg or wing to help ornithologists study the bird's life history and movements.

Becky said her father was a frequent walker on The Carrs in Warsop and always took care of injured wildlife, spending hours observing the park's natural habitat.

Following his death, Mr Slaney’s family received permission from the council to bury his ashes under a memorial tree, close by to a bench dedicated to the beloved 'birdman' in the corner of the park.

The family is pictured sitting on and around Mr Slaney's memorial bench on The Carrs in Warsop. Mr Slaney's birthday was on August 2, and the family paid their respects by placing bird-themed birthday cards and flowers on the bench in his memory.

Becky and Glenn said it was “fitting” for their father to remain a part of The Carrs, with a tree where birds can feed.

And as his children share his love for wildlife, after his passing, they decided that the best way to honour his legacy was to continue it.

Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team is made up of Robert's family, including his grandchildren.

The service operates throughout the week, and when possible, Glenn and his partner Beth, along with Becky and her husband, Simon, go out to calls in the area, helping a variety of wildlife, from pigeons and birds of prey to hedgehogs, swans, and mice.

A photo shared by the family of the late Mr Robert Slaney, known locally as the resident 'birdman'.

Talia, Becky, and Simon's 16-year-old daughter, Talia, assists her family with their rescue work and aspires to become an exotic vet, clearly showcasing her family's passion for animals.

Becky said: “It's wonderful to continue dad's work as a family. It's a way to honour his memory and carry on his passion.

“Both of us have cherished memories of him with various animals, especially birds of all species.”

Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team (WWRT) is a family-run service.

Glenn added: “A love for animals must be in our genes, clearly. As for our rescue, no two days are the same.

“Some days are busier than others. We never know what to expect. We always try to help however we can.

“Even when I am working, I always factor in rescues during the day and divert if needed.”

The family clarified that although they are happy to help animals outside of the parish, their service is primarily for Warsop and the surrounding areas.

If a person makes contact with the team outside their jurisdiction, they are advised to call and arrange a drop-off at one of their homes.

Readers can support the team by following their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560170044880

Readers can also visit the group's Amazon wish list at https://shorturl.at/M56bI – where any listed item can be purchased through an Amazon account and delivered directly to the volunteers, aiding their rescue and rehabilitation work.

Contacts for the volunteers are as follows;

Glenn: 07709 784549

Becky: 07940 247437

Beth: 07521 437250

Simon: 07368 126444