Mansfield Town’s goal is to score permanently with successful marquee at stadium

Mansfield Town have hit the back of the net with a marquee at their stadium – and now they want to score with it every week.

So successful has the large marquee been since it was erected at the One Call Stadium earlier this year that the club are aiming to make it a permanent structure.

The Stags have submitted a retrospective planning application to Mansfield District Council to leave it in place, along with toilets and storage containers.

“This will provide long-term benefits to both the football club and the local community, supporting Mansfield Town’s commitment to being an integral part of the local area,” says a planning statement sent to the council.

The Radford Foundation Marquee at Mansfield Town's ground which has hosted several successful events since it was first erected earlier this year. (PHOTO BY: Mansfield Town FC)

The Radford Foundation Marquee, named after the charity run by club owner John Radford and chief executive Carolyn Radford, measures 45 metres by 15 metres. It is located on the grassed area traditionally used as a training ground, opposite the main Ian Greaves Stand of the Quarry Lane ground.

It played a central role in the Stags’ open-top bus tour of the town in April when they celebrated their first promotion from League Two for 22 years.

During the summer, the marquee hosted six live bands at the first StagsFest music tribute festival and also opened for fans wanting to watch England games during the European Championships. This season, it has been open for home matches in League One.

The planning application, now being considered by council officers, has been submitted by Stags director Steve Hymas and is accompanied by a supporting statement from agents SJI Designs Ltd, of Rainworth.

The statement says: “Originally proposed as temporary installation, the marquee has proved to be of significant value to the club, which now seeks to make it a permanent feature.

"The marquee will be used primarily for occasional events, hospitality and as an amenity space during some home games.

"It includes a bar area and flexible seating arrangements to accommodate a range of event types and occupancies. It serves to enhance the visitor experience and offers flexibility for both matchday and non-matchday events.”

The statement stressed that noise levels are controlled with the marquee, which was “sufficiently distanced from nearby residential properties and causes minimal disruption to the surrounding community”.

It was “a purpose-designed structure, simple and functional and adhering to the aesthetic norms of a sports club venue”.

