Mansfield Wildlife Rescue thanks police for helping make a 'huge difference'

From pet food and cleaning products to animal enclosures and paddling pools, PC Pete Gardiner has been using his extensive local contacts to lend a helping hand to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

The Pleasely-based charity helps injured and stray animals back on their feet, and also provides vital support for the wider community – including people living with mental health conditions and those on probation.

PC Gardiner, who was first introduced to the charity a year ago, has liaised with several local businesses to identify and deliver surplus stock that can either be used in the day-to-day running of the centre, or used as raffle prizes in order to raise money.

PC Pete Gardiner and Cheryl Martins

Several donations have also been made of seized goods once they are no longer needed for evidential purposes.

He said: “I first visited around a year ago after a chance encounter with a local warden who told me about the good work they were doing up there.

“I visited shortly afterwards to introduce myself and fell in love with the place. Quite apart from the great work they are doing with animals, it’s also a really good support hub for the wider community – including people who for whatever reason haven’t had the best experience of the police in the past.

“That allows us to develop new relationships with lots of different people we’d not usually come across, and also gather valuable information about what’s happening in the local community.

“And that’s what neighbourhood policing is really all about – building those contacts locally and helping people where you can. So it’s really a win win for all of us.”

Over the last 12 months officers have helped to collect and deliver donations, helped out with events and supported the charity with animal rescues – most recently a deer who had become stranded in a graveyard in Chesterfield Road.

Cheryl Martins, founder and manager of the Mansfield Wildlife Trust, said: “The support we’ve had from the police has really made a huge difference to us an organisation and has actually changed the way that people here think about the police. They’ve really been amazing with us.

“When Pete first turned up here last year, we wondered what he was doing here to be honest, as it was a bit of a shock to see a police officer walk in.

“But over the last year we’ve really developed a great relationship with him and other members of the team and that has been a massive help to the charity.

“It’s really made a huge difference and we really can’t thank Pete and the other officers who’ve helped us enough.”

The Mansfield Wildlife Rescue centre is currently trying to raise money to buy the site it currently leases from Mansfield District Council.