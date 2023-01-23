Nikita Wilson, aged 23, from New Houghton, landed the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity accolade in 2022 and has been busy supporting the community since beginning her pageant journey.

Some of her work includes a new Easter egg appeal alongside fellow Rainworth beauty queen Elinore Pheasant – Miss Beauty UK Queen of Queens and Miss Beauty UK 2021-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita said said she is now planning a sponsored skydive in memory of her younger brother Ross, who died in 2006 after being hit by a car.

Young Nikita, pictured with late brother Ross Wilson.

Nikita said: “One in 29 five to 16-year-olds are bereaved of a parent or sibling – that's a child in every average class.

“The money I raise from this sponsorship will be donated to Child Bereavement UK, a charity close to my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita’s GoFundMe page has raised more than £100 so far with a target of £400 to be raised ahead of her summer skydive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita Wilson won Ultimate Natural Beauty Charity UK in 2022 for her fundraising efforts for local and national charities.

Child Bereavement UK, is a nationwide charity who helps families to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies through the training of professionals in health and social care, education, and the

Advertisement Hide Ad

voluntary and corporate sectors, equipping them to provide the best care to bereaved families.

Nikita said: “In 2006 our family went through one of the toughest times we would ever face when my younger brother Ross was hit by a car and sadly passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ross was a big character and had such a funny, cheeky personality at such a young age.

“Only being aged seven, was such a hard time for me as I didn’t know how to deal with this grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Child bereavement UK contacted my family within weeks of the accident and offered bereavement support.

“I cannot thank them enough. Having that support system made a huge difference and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them and my parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad