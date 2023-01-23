Mansfield pageant queen to launch sponsored sky dive for child bereavement charity
A Mansfield pageant queen is planning a skydive in aid of a child bereavement charity – saying she “would not be the person” she is today without the charity’s support after the death of her younger brother.
Nikita Wilson, aged 23, from New Houghton, landed the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity accolade in 2022 and has been busy supporting the community since beginning her pageant journey.
Some of her work includes a new Easter egg appeal alongside fellow Rainworth beauty queen Elinore Pheasant – Miss Beauty UK Queen of Queens and Miss Beauty UK 2021-22.
Nikita said said she is now planning a sponsored skydive in memory of her younger brother Ross, who died in 2006 after being hit by a car.
Nikita said: “One in 29 five to 16-year-olds are bereaved of a parent or sibling – that's a child in every average class.
“The money I raise from this sponsorship will be donated to Child Bereavement UK, a charity close to my heart.”
Nikita’s GoFundMe page has raised more than £100 so far with a target of £400 to be raised ahead of her summer skydive.
Child Bereavement UK, is a nationwide charity who helps families to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies through the training of professionals in health and social care, education, and the
voluntary and corporate sectors, equipping them to provide the best care to bereaved families.
Nikita said: “In 2006 our family went through one of the toughest times we would ever face when my younger brother Ross was hit by a car and sadly passed away.
“Ross was a big character and had such a funny, cheeky personality at such a young age.
“Only being aged seven, was such a hard time for me as I didn’t know how to deal with this grief.
“Child bereavement UK contacted my family within weeks of the accident and offered bereavement support.
“I cannot thank them enough. Having that support system made a huge difference and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them and my parents.”
Donations to Nikita’s sponsored skydive can be made directly via gofund.me/2a8c51f5