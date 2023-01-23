The Yorkshire Building Society agency in Mansfield Woodhouse has become a collection point for Mansfield Woodhouse-based Sherwood Forest Food Bank as it helps an increasing number of people face the cost-of-living crisis.

The agency, located within Park Hall Financial Services on Market Place, is collecting toiletries, cleaning products, baby products and also long life items until 6th April 2023, to help the charity’s who work in the local community.Kirsten Tackie, at Park Hall Financial Services, said “We can’t ignore the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on people from all walks of life here in our community and across the country, but we do want to use our central location to help Sherwood Forest Food Bank boost their stocks of essential hygiene and food items to support the increasing number of people accessing their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hygiene poverty is growing with the cost of many essential products increasing significantly as a result of this crisis, so donations from anyone in a position to support the cause will be most welcome.”

Yorkshire Building Society, Market Place, Mansfield Woodhouse

Items can be dropped into the agency Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9am-4.30pm, and Wednesdays, from 9.30am-4.30pm. The agency is also open on Saturdays, from 9am-noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad