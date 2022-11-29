Nottinghamshire charity set to ensure 'no-one goes hungry' this Christmas

The Switch Up Community Appeal is calling on county businesses and resident, to come together and help vulnerable people through the harsh winter months.

For many Nottinghamshire households, this festive season will be particularly hard.

The rising cost of living means it is a struggle for many to afford basic supplies and food, let alone celebrate with treats, gifts and a Christmas dinner.

Food parcels being put together by the Switch Up team.

With 93 per cent of UK food banks reporting a rise in visitors since the beginning of 2022, it is more important than ever to support community initiatives and help tackle the seasonal rise in mental health crises.

Until January 31, Switch Up – which took over the running of Mansfield’s River Maun Recreation Centre earlier this year – will be collecting financial contributions to create its own food parcels for distribution across the city and Mansfield, as well as accepting physical donations of food, toiletries, books, new toys and gifts.

Marcellus Baz, Switch Up chief executive officer and founder said: “For the first time in the charity’s history we have a waiting list of individuals and families that need help.

“In addition to the mentoring and mental health support we provide to young people, we have been working to help anyone struggling with the daily cost of living.

“This additional service has been necessary since the pandemic and has had to come from our existing pot of funding.

“It was therefore essential to launch the Switch Up Community Appeal for a second Christmas to meet this demand.

“Just £35 is enough to feed a family of four for a week so we’re encouraging donations both big and small.”

Packages of new or unused toys, long-life food, toiletries and gifts can be dropped off at Switch Up centres. Volunteers will deliver goods and businesses who wish to provide support are also in demand.

Monetary donations can also be made via its donation page. All donations can go a long way to making a difference. To provide meals for up to week, a donation of £35 for a family parcel and £25 for a couple or single person is recommended.

