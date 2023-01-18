Mansfield pageant queens launch Easter egg appeal for King's Mill Hospital

Elinore Pheasant, aged 26, from Rainworth, was named Miss Beauty UK Queen of Queens, having been crowned Miss Beauty UK 2021-22.

She has joined forces with her 64-year-old mum Sue, Miss Classic Beauty UK and Nikita Wilson, 23, from New Houghton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wilson was awarded the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity accolade last year for raising more than £1,000 for her chosen charities.

Elinore Pheasant, Sue Pheasant and Nikita Wilson are joining forces.

Nikita and Elinore – who encouraged her mum Sue to join the pageant world – both started competing to help with their confidence and overcome personal struggles such as bullying, grief and low self-esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio are working together on an Easter egg appeal for King's Mill’s children's ward.

Elinore said: “Nikita and I first met at a local pageant – Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest in 2018 – where we both won the title of joint Miss Congeniality voted for by the other girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been close friends since and have supported each other not only in our individual pageant journeys, but also as friends too.”

Nikita said: “Elinore actually reached out to me for this collection, as she knew I did a collection previously with Jasmine and Layla Allsop, where we donated more than 150 Easter eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also did a collection for Christmas selection boxes where I donated more than 120 to King’s Mill.”