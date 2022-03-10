Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, described the ongoing situation as an ‘awful occupation’ and said his thoughts were with the people ‘fleeing the horrors of war’.

Coun Dave Saunders, council chairman and member for Sandhurst, spoke about the war at the start of the latest council meeting, before leading a minute’s silence.

He said: “I want to refer to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an independent nation, and the humanitarian crisis engulfing not only Ukraine, but neighbouring countries as well.

Ukraine and neighbouring countries have been gripped by a humanitarian crisis as people flee the war in Ukraine.

“My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Abrahams urged councillors to do what they can to help.

He said: “I want to seek support from members to condemn this awful occupation of Ukraine and to vow we will do everything reasonably practical to help with humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the horrors of war.

“If any members have allowances left they haven’t already got a place to direct them to, we’d welcome them going to the disaster relief, which the Government is match-funding.

“I have donated from my Mayor’s 500 Fund, but this is about being united to do all we can to help.”

Support measures

The authority, which has published support it is offering to help with the crisis, said it was ‘keen’ to promote fundraising and relief aid activities and encouraged organisations to get in touch.

A collection for refugees is being held at the Old Meeting House, Stockwell Gate, with first aid supplies, food, toiletries and clothes among items being collected. A similar scheme is being run at All Saints’ Catholic Academy.

And the council is flying a Ukrainian flag alongside the Union Jack at its headquarters.

It comes after other Nottinghamshire authorities confirmed their plans to help Ukrainian refugees and to support humanitarian relief schemes.

Neighbouring Ashfield Council said last week its ‘hearts and homes are open’ to people fleeing the crisis, with support already on offer in the district to get supplies to the country.