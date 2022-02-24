The chamber unanimously agreed to issue the statement amid concerns for the Ukrainian people after Russian forces crossed the border on Thursday (February 24).

Early-morning explosions were heard in parts of the capital city Kyiv as the Ukrainian government confirmed some of its military bases had been attacked.

It came after Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, previously played down his plans to invade the country and criticised Western governments for their condemnation of his actions.

Coun Kate Foale

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a series of “targeted sanctions” against several Russian banks and wealthy individuals on Tuesday, before confirming more sanctions are planned in a joint effort with NATO allies.

Mr Johnson also said the Russian president has now unleashed a “tidal wave of violence” against Ukraine.

Now councillors on Nottinghamshire County Council have issued a statement in support of the Government and NATO’s efforts to address the situation.

It came during the full council meeting on Thursday in which Labour leader Councillor Kate Foale and deputy leader Mike Pringle suggested a cross-party statement should be formed.

The statement, read by the council chairman Cllr Mike Quigley (Con) on behalf of the chamber, said: “On behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, elected members unanimously condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

“We express our horror at the disregard for human life, national sovereignty and international rule of law.

“This council stands with the people of Ukraine and their friends and relatives living in Nottinghamshire. This is an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation by a rogue state.

“The people that will suffer the most will be the civilians on both sides. We express our unity of support for the democratically-elected government and the people of Ukraine.

“And we call upon the UK Government and its NATO allies to offer the maximum possible support, humanitarian aid and military support for the Ukrainian people.”

It comes as the European Commission’s president Ursula Von Der Leyen outlined sanctions to “seriously degrade the Russian economy”.