Shirebrook community fundraiser to raise money and show support for Ukraine

The March 13 event will include an eco-friendly bubble release, face painting, a tombola, and a display of artwork made by local children as a tribute to the people of Ukraine.

The activities will begin at 12.30pm on Carter Lane, Shirebrook, with the Reverend Karen Bradley, Shirebrook vicar, leading a one-minute applause for the people of Ukraine, while bubbles will be released as an eco-friendly alternative to the usual balloons.

Organisers Nikki Morton and Natalie Bevan, from A&N Hair Extensions and Beauty, are asking children to make colourful posters that will go on display at the top of the Rocklands, on Carter Lane.

Children have been invited to create artwork to show support for Ukraine.

They said: “This is an opportunity for all the children within the community, to create their own special artwork to lift spirits and demonstrate support.

“There is also a competition with prizes to be won for first, second and third places.

“So parents, grandparents, it’s time to get the crayons and paints out.

“Better yet, bring them to us at Blast – they still get all the fun, but we tidy all the mess – we have a free craft workshop on Friday, from 5.30-7pm.

“Then from 11.30am on Sunday, Blast would like to invite you to join us for refreshments and to meet up before heading up to the display.

“We’d love to see as many people from the community turn out as possible, united in our compassion.

“Let’s work together to show our support for all of those suffering in Ukraine.

“We stand with Ukraine, no more war.”

Prizes

The creations will be judged by Ms Bradley, vicar of Shirebrook’s Holy Trinity Church, at 1pm, with prizes for the top three entries.

Residents are able to collect bubbles and balloons for the children from 76 Carter Lane before 12.45pm on Sunday.

Organisers also wanted to thank local businesses for their support in organising the event, with AJs Party Decor providing a yellow and blue balloon arch for the day, which will also be offered out to the public to be reused after the event.