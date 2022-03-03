King's Mill Hospital bosses offer support to staff affected by war in Ukraine

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals, says it is offering help to its staff who have been impacted by the crisis ‘in any way’.

And the trust has also confirmed its plans to coordinate with wider NHS teams to provide voluntary contributions or charitable donations to help with humanitarian aid in the country.

It comes as Ukraine’s war with Russia entered its eighth day, with United Nations estimates suggesting as many as a million people may have fled the country in the past week.

A family of refugees flee the fighting in Ukraine.

Speaking during a board meeting today, March 3, SFH bosses confirmed the trust is issuing support to its employees and the public impacted by the crisis.

Support

Claire Ward, board of directors chairman, said: “We’d like to reiterate to members of the public and, indeed, to our staff the support we wish to offer for any of our members of staff who have families in Ukraine or are impacted in any way.

“It’s something we’re also raising with the NHS Confederation to see how we can coordinate any additional support across the NHS.

“This is particularly in relation to any active engagement of work around voluntary contributions, charitable donations or other items.”

Paul Robinson, trust chief executive, said: “We’re working hard to support colleagues who have been impacted and continue to be impacted by events in Ukraine.

“Wellbeing support is being offered to those individuals and we’re looking at how we can support with ongoing charitable donations.”

It comes after leaders of the three key groups on Nottinghamshire Council issued a joint statement last week condemning Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

The statement said: “We express our horror at the disregard for human life, national sovereignty and international rule of law.

“This council stands with the people of Ukraine and their friends and relatives living in Nottinghamshire. This is an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation by a rogue state.

“The people that will suffer the most will be the civilians on both sides. We express our unity of support for the democratically-elected government and the people of Ukraine.”

