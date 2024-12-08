Mansfield Canine Centre is hosting a charity Christmas event open to the public this weekend, promising festive fun for both dogs and their owners.

Following a Christmas jumper week at Mansfield Canine Centre, located on Hermitage Lane (NG18 5HF), the day care will host a charity Christmas event on Saturday, December 14, from 10am-2pm.

Everyone is invited to a family-friendly event filled with holiday cheer, with dogs and children able to meet Santa Paws from 11am-1pm for festive photos.

Additionally, there will be an exclusive reveal of the business's brand-new Jungle-themed enrichment room, designed to entertain and stimulate dogs.

Paddy, a black Labrador dog dressed in a Santa Claus outfit. [Image description]. The outfit is red with white trim, resembling a classic Santa suit, complete with a black belt and white buttons. The dog is also wearing a headband with two small snowmen on springs, giving the appearance of festive antennae. The background is a winter-themed scene with a wooden wall covered in snow and frost, and a large snowman wearing a red scarf and hat. The ground is covered in white fabric, simulating snow. The overall atmosphere is festive and Christmas-themed.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of fantastic stalls featuring dog food and treats, personalised gifts, sensory products, dog-safe wax melts, and much more.

Some highlights include a Guide Dog Tombola, the popular Doggy Pick & Mix stand from the Mansfield Canine Centre, and fun games like Name the Teddy.

Admission is free, and all proceeds from the day will go to Guide Dogs UK to support their work.

Owner Nathan Edge said: “This is a perfect opportunity to support local businesses, enjoy a festive day out, and celebrate the holiday season with your whole family – including your four-legged friends.”

Nathan is passionate about supporting Guide Dogs, as he is a blind man who has a guide dog himself.

He understands the important work they do to help individuals every day.

Nathan and his wife, Emma, who co-own Mansfield Canine Centre, also featured on an episode of the Channel 5 series titled ‘Puppy School for Guide Dogs’ in 2023.