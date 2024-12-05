Countdown to Christmas: Santa Paws is on his way to Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Nottinghamshire Centre on December 8th

Nottinghamshire Santa Paws at Jerry Green Dog Rescue

The excitement is building as Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Nottinghamshire Centre prepares to welcome dog owners and their furry friends back to the much-loved Santa Paws event, which is a sell-out year on year.

Taking place between 11am and 3pm on Sunday 8th December, this festive event offers a heartwarming chance for dogs and their owners to meet Santa Paws, enjoy Christmas treats, and win big with an exciting raffle.

Each dog attending will be greeted by Santa Paws for a special festive photo, with all proceeds supporting the ongoing mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs in need. Raffle tickets will also be available for attendees to purchase, providing a chance to win thousands of pounds worth of prizes. Proceeds from entry and raffle sales will support the charity’s ongoing rescue work, helping more dogs in need find their forever homes.

Amanda Shaw, Centre Manager, expressed her excitement about the event’s upcoming launch: “We’re delighted to welcome back Santa Paws this year. This event brings our community together to celebrate the bond between people and their dogs, and we’re looking forward to a joyful, memorable day.”

Shaw added, “There’s no better way to start the festive season than with a little festive magic and we’re thrilled to be welcoming local dogs and owners to join us. Each entry sold and every raffle entry made goes a long way toward helping more dogs in need receive the care and love they deserve.”

With a festive day filled with cheer, and the special chance to meet Santa Paws himself, Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Nottinghamshire Centre looks forward to spreading Christmas joy and making a difference for dogs across the region and beyond.

Please note that as parking is limited, the Charity advise if you are able to walk to this event you do. As this event is not ticketed prior to the event, attendees may be required to queue to visit Santa Paws. Jerry Green Dog Rescue Nottinghamshire can be found on Warsop Lane, Blidworth, NG21 0PG.

For further information about the event, please visit: www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/event/nottinghamshire-santa-paws/