In pictures: Mansfield pups join in the spooky fun as dog centre holds howl-oween party

Members of Mansfield Canine Centre also joined in the spooky fun as it held its own Halloween party.

Nathan Edge, centre owner, said: “Our daycare pups had an amazing time dressing up in all sorts of creative costumes."

Mansfield Canine Centre offers a five-star licensed daycare service, providing safe and structured play sessions along with fun events like themed Halloween and Christmas parties.

Nathan added: “It’s a fantastic way for dogs to socialise and enjoy special activities throughout the year.”

1 . Halloween Dogs Wouldn't be a party without some delicious party food. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Halloween Dogs This pup's outfit was a wizard effort. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Halloween Dogs Getting stuck in to a tasty party treat. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Halloween Dogs This guest was looking very dapper. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales