In pictures: Mansfield pups join in the spooky fun as dog centre holds howl-oween party

Members of Mansfield Canine Centre also joined in the spooky fun as it held its own Halloween party.
Nathan Edge, centre owner, said: “Our daycare pups had an amazing time dressing up in all sorts of creative costumes."
Mansfield Canine Centre offers a five-star licensed daycare service, providing safe and structured play sessions along with fun events like themed Halloween and Christmas parties.
Nathan added: “It’s a fantastic way for dogs to socialise and enjoy special activities throughout the year.”
