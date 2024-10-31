Mansfield Canine Centre held a Halloween party for its daycare dogs. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
In pictures: Mansfield pups join in the spooky fun as dog centre holds howl-oween party

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:06 BST
Who said dressing up for Halloween was just for humans?

Members of Mansfield Canine Centre also joined in the spooky fun as it held its own Halloween party.

Nathan Edge, centre owner, said: “Our daycare pups had an amazing time dressing up in all sorts of creative costumes."

Mansfield Canine Centre offers a five-star licensed daycare service, providing safe and structured play sessions along with fun events like themed Halloween and Christmas parties.

Nathan added: “It’s a fantastic way for dogs to socialise and enjoy special activities throughout the year.”

Wouldn't be a party without some delicious party food.

1. Halloween Dogs

Wouldn't be a party without some delicious party food. Photo: Submitted

This pup's outfit was a wizard effort.

2. Halloween Dogs

This pup's outfit was a wizard effort. Photo: Submitted

Getting stuck in to a tasty party treat.

3. Halloween Dogs

Getting stuck in to a tasty party treat. Photo: Submitted

This guest was looking very dapper.

4. Halloween Dogs

This guest was looking very dapper. Photo: Submitted

