Mansfield councillors hand in housing development petition to county council

Mansfield county councillor Nigel Moxon (Con) has officially submitted a petition to Nottinghamshire Council on behalf of local residents regarding the proposed housing development near Mansfield Rugby Club.

The petition, signed by 357 residents, raises concerns over the planned road access for the development, which includes approximately 800 homes as well as retail and commercial spaces.

The petition specifically requests that the council’s highways department re-evaluate the proposed road access and consider an alternative or additional access point from Crown Farm Way.

Residents and councillors alike are concerned that the current plans will result in significant traffic disruption in the Mansfield East ward area.

Coun Nigel Moxon hands in the petition to Coun Richard Butler, Nottinghamshire Council chair.

Coun Moxon and Coun Rob Corden (Con), who both represent Mansfield East, have been actively engaged with residents on this issue.

Coun Moxon commented: “This development is already raising serious concerns among residents about its impact on our local infrastructure.

"While we understand the need for growth, we cannot allow these plans to go ahead without proper consideration of the traffic issues they will create.

"The current road access proposals are insufficient, and we need a more viable solution, such as a new access point via Crown Farm Way.”

Coun Corden added: “We share the community’s concerns about the long-term impact this development will have on local infrastructure.

"By submitting this petition, we are urging the highways officers to engage with us and residents to ensure the plans are sustainable and address these traffic concerns effectively.”

Both councillors are committed to working closely with the highways department and are seeking an urgent meeting with officers to revisit the access proposals.

A highways manager from Nottinghamshire Council said: “The petition will be considered alongside any other related reports and discussed at a future transport and environment cabinet member meeting.”