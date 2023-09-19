News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield business destroyed in fire shows importance of 'business safety' campaign

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service's fire protection business support team have supported a national business safety week campaign, issuing guidance to business owners in light of recent fires in the area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST- 2 min read
The campaign – from September 11-17 – aimed to help businesses understand and comply with their legal responsibilities under the regulatory reform fire safety order 2005.

With a key focus on ensuring their properties, staff and customers are safe from fire.

The fire protection department's work was proved “essential” in a recent case study, where a fire inspector visited a premises in Mansfield in February this year.

Aftermath of a business fire on Clumber Street, Mansfield. A joint investigation was launched with the cause of the fire being determined as accidental electrical.Aftermath of a business fire on Clumber Street, Mansfield. A joint investigation was launched with the cause of the fire being determined as accidental electrical.
Aftermath of a business fire on Clumber Street, Mansfield. A joint investigation was launched with the cause of the fire being determined as accidental electrical.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “During this visit the officer identified and instructed the responsible person of the need for fire detection within their premises.

“The responsible person subsequently had the premises outfitted with appropriate detection following the inspector’s guidance.

“Unfortunately, within the next few months, the premises suffered an accidental fire that destroyed the building.

“However, the responsible person, who was present within the building at the time of the fire, was alerted to the fire by their newly installed detection system and was able to make a safe exit from the building.”

The case study refers to the fire at a Clumber Street supermarket in Mansfield, during the early hours of June 6, 2023.

And Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service highlighted the “importance of appropriate life-saving detection” during the incident.

Other business fires in the Mansfield area include Savanna Rags – a textile company on Forest Road – which set alight on March 18, earlier this year.

Group manager Jonathan Holford said: “In this instance, the business owner of the premises was alerted by their fire detection and warning system, and used the designated means of escape to exit the premises to safety – without either of these measures this incident could have been much worse.

"I'd like to urge all business owners to ensure that they have an appropriate fire risk assessment in place.

“That they act on the findings of these assessments to ensure the ongoing safety of the public and their employees.

"Fire risk assessments play a key part in ensuring that business owners comply with their duties under the regulatory reform fire safety order 2005 and are essential for keeping people safe.”

