Mansfield business destroyed in fire shows importance of 'business safety' campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The campaign – from September 11-17 – aimed to help businesses understand and comply with their legal responsibilities under the regulatory reform fire safety order 2005.

With a key focus on ensuring their properties, staff and customers are safe from fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire protection department's work was proved “essential” in a recent case study, where a fire inspector visited a premises in Mansfield in February this year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aftermath of a business fire on Clumber Street, Mansfield. A joint investigation was launched with the cause of the fire being determined as accidental electrical.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “During this visit the officer identified and instructed the responsible person of the need for fire detection within their premises.

“The responsible person subsequently had the premises outfitted with appropriate detection following the inspector’s guidance.

“Unfortunately, within the next few months, the premises suffered an accidental fire that destroyed the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the responsible person, who was present within the building at the time of the fire, was alerted to the fire by their newly installed detection system and was able to make a safe exit from the building.”

And Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service highlighted the “importance of appropriate life-saving detection” during the incident.

Other business fires in the Mansfield area include Savanna Rags – a textile company on Forest Road – which set alight on March 18, earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group manager Jonathan Holford said: “In this instance, the business owner of the premises was alerted by their fire detection and warning system, and used the designated means of escape to exit the premises to safety – without either of these measures this incident could have been much worse.

"I'd like to urge all business owners to ensure that they have an appropriate fire risk assessment in place.

“That they act on the findings of these assessments to ensure the ongoing safety of the public and their employees.