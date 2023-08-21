'Accident waiting to happen' slams Mansfield councillor at former factory site following fire

A fire broke out at Savanna Rags – the Mansfield recycling textile business – on Forest Road off Nottingham Road on Saturday, March 18.

At its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

Following the fire, the firm announced its immediate closure.

Coun Andre Camilleri pictured at the former Savanna Rags site on Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue off Nottingham Road.

But in July 2023 – your Chad revealed that Savanna Trading was “re-siting” to an existing unit on Maunside Industrial Estate.

Despite this update, more than four months after the fire, residents said there is uncleared rubbish and debris obstructing the area.

Councillor Andre Camilleri, representative for Berry Hill at Mansfield Council, said the partially demolished site is an “accident waiting to happen”.

The partially demolished building remains at the former Savanna Rags site on Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue.

He said: “This mess has been left for nearly five months since the fire.

“It is not only a blot on the landscape but it's obstructing the highway and pavement on a very dangerous road.

“Something needs to be done quickly before someone gets injured.

“Why should our residents have to put up with looking at this building and all the rubbish?

“I have invited Councillor Ben Bradley MP to view the site next week to see what he can do to help.

“Both county and district councils are doing their best to get the owners of the building to get the site cleared.

“It is the company's sole responsibility to get it sorted and cleared, but they are not taking any notice.”

Savanna Rags has been approached for a comment.

Addressing concerns of health and safety, a Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “The council acted quickly with partners since the incident to

carry out emergency clean-ups and make the site safe to be handed back to the owners.

“The responsibility for further demolition and clearance sits with them.

“We understand from Savanna Rags that they are in discussion with licensed contractors to carry out the demolition and clearance work.

“We will continue to give advice where it is needed.