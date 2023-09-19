Mansfield drink driver handed heavy fine after landing new £45K per year job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anupan Maini was found with glazed eyes and smelling of alcohol at the wheel of a black Audi A3 in a car park on Union Street, at 3.30am on August 25, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

She initially gave a different name but checks revealed her real identity and that she was disqualified until February 2024 after receiving a 12-month ban for drink driving.

A breath test revealed she had 85 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: "This has been a difficult year for this defendant. Her partner was jailed for five years in March.

"Things were very difficult before his imprisonment and she has found it difficult to adjust afterwards.

"She went out on this night with no intention to drive.

"She has moved back to her family home in the London area. She is no longer drinking.

"She has received a course of counselling. She has secured a job in the media sector with a salary of £45,000."

Maini, aged 33, of Epperstone Court, Mansfield, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £1,440 with a victim surcharge of £576 and £85 court costs.