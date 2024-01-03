Mansfield audiences praise 'brilliant' production as pantomime reviews flood in

More than 30,000 people saw Mansfield Palace Theatre’s 2023 Christmas pantomime – with a “whopping” 96 percent of available tickets sold as audiences praise the “brilliant” production.

Mansfield Palace Theatre is “over the moon” to announce that 31,870 people – to be precise - saw the town’s Christmas 2023 pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

A spokesperson from the Palace Theatre said: “We want to say a huge personal thank you to every one of you that came along to cheer the goodies, boo the baddies, and ultimately, support us in keeping your local theatre alive with fantastic entertainment.”

More than 10% of tickets to the Christmas 2024 Mansfield pantomime, Aladdin, are already sold – with comic Adam Moss set to return due to “popular” demand.

Photo of the 2023 Beauty and the Beast pantomime production at Mansfield Palace Theatre by Elizabeth Orridge Photography.

The pantomime received “amazing” feedback, with many regulars already excited to return this year.

Michelle Garner, commenting her review on Facebook, said: “Amazing show. Congratulations to you all.

“We come every Christmas Eve and are already booked for next year.

“You have started our festive celebrations every year for the last 40 years with our children and now grandchildren.”

Audiences can book tickets for this year’s Christmas pantomime at mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640981/events/128494544

Alison Turner shared her praise for the pantomime cast on Facebook.

She said: “Absolutely amazing – as always – some great voices. Looking forward to next year’s show.

“Adam Moss – well done. A true star.”

Beryl Statham added: “Thank you so much it was a pleasure you all did a great job. The Palace never disappoints.

“Great shows and pantos.”

Actor Nic Gibney, who played Polly la Plonk, joined in with the praise, as he hailed the Leeming Street venue’s technical team as “one of the nicest crews” in the country.

User Michyblanche on Instagram hailed the production as “amazing” and “entertaining” in a social media review.

The user said: “Thank you for another amazing production. Mansfield Palace Theatre certainly knows how to entertain.

“Happy 2024 to all cast and crew.”

The production received 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 95% of audiences recommending the theatre to friends and family.