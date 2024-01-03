13 places for food that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield this January

If the festive season has left you feeling the pinch or if you just fancy eating something else other than leftovers we have compiled a list of places in and around Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.
If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.
So why not plan a meal for all the family.
1. Morrisons
If you spend £4.50 or over at Morrisons cafe you will get a free kids meal, available all day. Grab a Kids Meal Deal in the café for just £3.40 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, and a kids drink or adults can enjoy a Meal Deal for just £4.80 includes any sandwich or toastie, any cake, and any hot or cold drink. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Asda
Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe, no adult spend required. Available all day. As well as free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and 10 per cent off for over 60's on Wednesdays. Photo: Google
3. Bella Italia
Children eat for £1 with any adult main. Available Monday to Thursday. Outside the Kids Eat for £1 promotion times they offer smaller options priced at £6.49 and a larger option at £8.49. The meals include a starter, main and a dessert with a drink. Photo: Google
4. Bold Forester
Kids eat for £1 or £1.50 on Mondays with a paying adult, grab two pub classic for £11.99, Monday to Friday, you can get a curry and a drink for under £10 on Wednesdays, every Thursday you can treat yourself to a selected starter or dessert for free when you purchase any Super Special meal, and enjoy two burgers for the price of one every Friday or if you don't fancy cooking on Sunday you can get two roast dinners for £15.49. Photo: Google