Hit TV show Most Haunted will take to the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre in February

Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 13.

Dare you take a trip to the Palace Theatre in Mansfield in February to see the live version of this smash-hit long-running TV show?

The acclaimed worldwide smash hit Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series.

It is now bringing its spine-chilling theatre show to venues up and down the country, for the growing army of fans of the TV programme.

Most Haunted Live is to be presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team.

The gang will aim to take you on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All-Time Top Ten Scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Most Haunted Live will also take the theatrical experience to a new level with audiences at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield heading back to the Victorian age of séances and Ouija boards.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see this show at the Leeming Street-based venue, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or alternatively call the box office on 01623 463133.