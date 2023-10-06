'Proper panto people': Comic Adam Moss praises Mansfield audience ahead of eighth pantomime at Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, Adam Moss will star alongside Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer in Beauty and the Beast, Mansfield Palace Theatre's 2023 pantomime.

The pantomime marks Adam’s eighth stint in Mansfield, an impressive ten years since his first show. On the milestone, Adam said: “One year I was away, and then covid cancelled a year. But yeah, it has been ten years. Your maths is spot on. I can’t believe it.” Adam, who reached his 500th show in Mansfield last year, said he was “excited” to return.

He said: “Mansfield audiences are like no other – they are proper panto people. Even stars who come each year leave opening night saying they have never experienced an audience like it.”

Adam Moss as Smee in The Further Adventures of Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook in 2022.

Adam said although there is a script each year, he is able to “sprinkle a bit of dust” with contemporary references and "personable" jokes. When asked what to expect from Beauty and the Beast, Adam praised the "hilarious" script and “talented” cast, including co-star Dani Harmer.

He said: "She’s CBBC royalty. Of course there’ll be Tracy Beaker jokes. Dani is brilliant and played that character that everyone loved growing up. Our pantomimes each year are driven by story but full of comedy and audience interaction. Exactly what you expect from a traditional panto.”

Adam said his year had been very "busy" with his 'starring' role being a father of two young children, Poppie and Oakley, both under three. “Poppie my eldest is just getting to the age where she can appreciate pantos. I think this year will be the first year she fully understands it.”

Out of pantomime season, Adam said he writes comedy scripts and children shows for companies across the world. “The panto stage is the perfect place to try out new and funny ideas”, he added.

And finally, when asked which actor – dead or alive – he would like to work with, Adam did not hesitate. The classic comedy fan said it had to be “Norman Wisdom, The Two Ronnies or Tommy Cooper”.