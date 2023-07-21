News you can trust since 1952
Man bailed after murder arrest following discovery of woman's body in Mansfield

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in Mansfield has been released on bail.
Jon Ball
Jon Ball
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:37 BST

Police were called to George Street, Ladybrook, on Wednesday, July 19, at about 5.45pm, where the body of a 54-year-old woman was discovered.

A police cordon was set up and a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police today said he has now been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Flowers have been left outside the house on George Street, MansfieldFlowers have been left outside the house on George Street, Mansfield
Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said today: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“A 54-year-old woman was found at the address and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I want to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident, and the suspect and victim were known to one another, so there is no wider risk to the public.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we are continuing a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened.”

Neighbours have spoken of their shock and sadness at the woman’s death.

One neighbour said: “I had just come back from a holiday and I was really shocked. It was very surprising.

“They were really quiet people and they were no trouble whatsoever.”

Anyone with any information which could assist police with their ongoing investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 577 of July 19, 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Members of the public with information can also submit this through the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23E53-PO1