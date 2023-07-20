News you can trust since 1952
Police launch investigation after woman dies in Mansfield

A cordon has been set up on a Mansfield street as the investigation into a woman’s death begins.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to an address in George Street, Ladybrook, at 5.44pm on Wednesday, July 19.

A cordon has been set up and is expected to remain in place for some time while investigations continue.

A 59-year-old man was arrested and is assisting the police in their enquiries. Police are currently treating the death as unexplained.

A police cordon is in place on George Street, Mansfield.A police cordon is in place on George Street, Mansfield.
Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages.

“But I would like to make clear that we do believe this is an isolated incident.

“We have a team of detectives working to establish the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death.

“You may see more officers in the area carrying out enquiries.”

Anyone with any information to assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101.

Callers must quote incident number 577 of July 19 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To access live chat visit the home page of Nottinghamshire Police – www.nottinghamshire.police.uk – and click on the blue round button at the

bottom right of your screen.

You’ll then be connected to a control room operator.

Members of the public with information can also submit this through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23E53-PO1

