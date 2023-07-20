Officers were called to an address in George Street, Ladybrook, at 5.44pm on Wednesday, July 19.

A cordon has been set up and is expected to remain in place for some time while investigations continue.

A 59-year-old man was arrested and is assisting the police in their enquiries. Police are currently treating the death as unexplained.

A police cordon is in place on George Street, Mansfield.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages.

“But I would like to make clear that we do believe this is an isolated incident.

“We have a team of detectives working to establish the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death.

“You may see more officers in the area carrying out enquiries.”

Anyone with any information to assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101.

Callers must quote incident number 577 of July 19 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To access live chat visit the home page of Nottinghamshire Police – www.nottinghamshire.police.uk

bottom right of your screen.

You’ll then be connected to a control room operator.

Members of the public with information can also submit this through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23E53-PO1

