Neighbours 'shocked' after 'unexplained' death of a woman in Mansfield

Police officers were called to George Street, Ladybrook, on Wednesday, July 19, at about 5.45pm.

A 59-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the death and has been "assisting” detectives in their enquiries.

Police said they are currently treating the death as unexplained.

Flowers have been left outside the house on George Street, Mansfield

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages, but I would like to make clear we do believe this is an isolated incident.

“We have a team of detectives working to establish the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death.

“You may see more officers in the area carrying out enquiries.”

Neighbours of the woman have said they were ‘shocked’ when they heard the news and that she was a very ‘quiet’ woman.

A neighbour said: "She was always very quiet and they kept themselves to themselves.

"I was at work and my boyfriend sent me a video of all the police and everyone around.

"It was a bit of a shock and quite unexpected.

"We got home quite late so it had died down but the police were guarding the property.

"We never really spoke to each other.

"It’s really sad.

"I couldn’t settle when the police were here as I’m not used to there being so many people here.”

Another neighbour said: “I had just come back from a holiday and I was really shocked.

"It was very surprising.