A number of residents on Bentinck Street in the town have described witnessing the vermin in and around their gardens.

One resident, who declined to be named, said: “I’ve lived on this street for more than 20 years and I’ve never seen so many rats before.

“The back door is just a no-go zone at the moment – I daren’t leave it open and I’m scared to step outside.

Bentinck Street residents have captured photos of the rats in their gardens. (Image: submitted)

“I recently saw one going along my washing line and I had to run straight back in. I’m petrified of them, filthy things.

“If they end up coming inside I’ll go mad.”

Mansfield Council said it is investigating.

Another neighbour, whose two children like to play in the garden, said they are now forced to keep then inside.

A rat on Bentinck Street in Mansfield. (Image: submitted)

Meanwhile, a third resident claimed to have discovered about eight dead rats in their shed.

They said: “They all had maggots in and flies and everything. Honestly it’s like living in a second world country.”

Some feel the problem started to escalate after a number of new houses of multiple occupation began operating on the street.

A resident said: “There’s more people in the houses, but there aren’t enough bins – they are overflowing.

A dead rat lies in the middle of the road on Bentinck Street. (Image: submitted)

“Then you’ve also got people coming up the street and chucking food on the floor, which obviously doesn’t help.”

The neighbours said they have contacted Mansfield Council, but little action has been taken.

“It’s getting beyond a joke now and no-one seems to be doing anything,” one said.

“In the meantime, there are more rats having more babies and the problem is getting worse. Everyone on the street has just had enough.”

An overflowing bin on Bentinck Street. Residents say this common occurrence may be one of the causes of vermin. (Image: submitted)

David Evans, council head of health and communities, said the council is investigating the situation and has made two visits.

He said: “We are continuing to investigate reports of rats in Bentinck Street after receiving complaints, but so far we have been unable to establish a source for the problem.