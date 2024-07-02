‘Loyal to the last’: Former miners and supporters gather in Mansfield to commemorate the 1984-85 strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Notts Area National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) welcomed hundreds of former striking miners and supporters to a commemorative event to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1984-85 miners' strike in Mansfield.

The miners' strike of 1984-85 was a significant event in the country's history.

During this time, many miners went on strike and joined picket lines across the Nottinghamshire coalfields.

However, this strike caused division within communities, as some chose to work and did not support the strike.

Nottingham Clarion Choir. Photo by Victoria Spencer.

The individuals who participated in the year-long strike were recognised for being “loyal to the last” by the union.

On Saturday, June 29, former miners, their families, and supporters gathered at Mansfield Civic Centre for a commemorative event to mark the 40th anniversary of the strike.

The evening featured speeches from key figures and supporters, including an opening speech written by award-winning film director Ken Loach and read out by Hilary Cave. A minute of silence was observed to honour friends and family who had since passed away.

The room displayed historical banners from unions and collieries across the county.

Alan Spencer is the general secretary of the Notts area NUM. Photo by Victoria Spencer.

Alan Spencer, the general secretary of the Notts NUM area, welcomed guests and introduced speakers.

Speakers included Chris Kitchen, the general secretary of the NUM; Sally Higgins, representing the women's action groups; Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union; John Dunn, a striking miner; and Mike Jackson of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners.

The Nottingham Clarion Choir performed two protest songs for the guests.

Many in the room were familiar with ‘Women of the Working Class’, and they joined in with the sing-along.

Sally Higgins spoke on behalf of women against pit closure action groups. Photo by Victoria Spencer.

‘Women of the Working Class’ was chosen as the anthem for the Women Against Pit Closures campaign during the 1984-85 miners' strike.

Mr Spencer said: “It was an honour to speak and introduce some great speakers at the NUM's 40th anniversary celebration evening.

“I call it a celebration because it truly was a time to celebrate the pride we had in Nottinghamshire to stand and fight against all odds to safeguard our jobs, not just for ourselves but for future generations and to protect our communities.

Ferocious Dog frontman, Ken Bonsall, took to the stage with band members. Photo by Victoria Spencer.

“Unfortunately, not all the miners in Nottinghamshire were prepared to fight; they thought they would be looked after.

“It was a hard year, but one we would do all over again for that honourable cause.

“It was a fight we couldn't have done without the support of the ‘real iron ladies’ who stood side by side with us, and sometimes in front of us, on the picket lines.

“There were not only great speakers, but also great entertainment from Mark Thomas, an excellent comedian, our own Clarion Choir, and Ferocious Dog, a local band led by one of the NUM's loyal comrades, Ken Bonsall, who started his mining career at Welbeck Colliery, my own pit, and a loyal friend.

“There were over 300 guests, and not one left without a smile on their face and a will to stand up as we did to the attacks and exploitation on the working class by the state.”

If you're interested in learning about the area's mining history and knowing more about women’s involvement in the 1984-85 strike, you can visit the Nottinghamshire Mining Museum at Mansfield Railway Station.