‘Save Warsop’s Independent Town Hall Community’ (SWITCH) was formed through residents coming together following a 2021 Parish Council-issued public consultation about the Town Hall's future.

The results narrowly recommended that the council find alternative owners for the building.

In the consultation, Warsop Parish Council had raised concerns about the building's long-term maintenance costs and had expressed their interest in exploring ‘alternative ownership options’.

Liz Phillips of Lifespring Church met with councillors, church members, and Save Warsop Town Hall members like Ken Bonsall to discuss the future of the building after the asset transfer.

The SWITCH group, consisting of residents who shared a vision for keeping the building open and ‘alive’ for the community, explored various options before finally partnering with Lifespring Church and Centre, which has an established community centre in Ollerton.

After several months of meetings, legal challenges to overcome and with help from residents, Lifespring has successfully taken ownership of Warsop Town Hall.

Lifespring centres are aimed at alleviating poverty, combating loneliness and isolation, and supporting residents with social, educational, and mental health needs.

Specifically, they work towards creating an inclusive community where everyone has access to the help they need to thrive.

The asset transfer has taken more than two years to finalise as church members, residents, and supporters discuss what is next for the historic building on Church Street.

Liz Phillips, senior leader at Lifespring, said: “The support from the SWITCH group, Councillor Andy Burgin, Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams, Parish Council Chairwoman Karen Hardy, and Vibrant Warsop has made this fantastic opportunity possible.

“Their partnership has been vital in the asset transfer, and we are thrilled to be a part of the Warsop community.”

Lifespring is hosting weekly sessions offering various services, including art classes, mental health support, a food bank, and a freedom café. Citizen's Advice is still present at the Town Hall.

Warsop Town Hall is now owned by Lifespring Church and Centre. The venue will remain open for Warsop Parish residents.

Lifespring is planning to expand these operations and is considering bringing in a warm space while also renting out rooms for businesses and clubs in the area. They will continue to work closely with community partners to complement the support already in place.

Liz added: “Our focus is to complement existing community support. We are also keen to bring in support that does not exist and work with other services already established.”

Karen Hardy, Warsop Parish Council Chairwoman, said: “The Asset Transfer of Warsop Town Hall has been a major part of my year as Chair.

“Whilst it has been a bumpy road, at times, we finally saw the successful transfer to Lifespring which brings security to the Town Hall building and additional community services and groups into Warsop Parish. I wish Lifespring every success for the future.”

Ken Bonsall, a SWITCH member, said: “It's wonderful to see people walking in through the open doors, getting support and getting involved. It's a great relief to know that this historic building will continue to be a part of Warsop for many years to come.”

The operating hours for Warsop Town Hall's Lifespring Church and Centre are being finalised as the group settles in.

If you're curious about current services, you can visit throughout the week and speak with volunteers.

Alternatively, you can check Lifespring’s website for more information at lifespringchurchandcentre.co.uk/.