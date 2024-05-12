Mining museum 'shines a light' on Nottinghamshire women, sacrifice, community and legacy

Visitors at the Mansfield-based museum are offered a guided tour of the area, where they can access information boards, images, and mining-related artefacts.

The opening exhibition focuses on the significant role played by women in mining communities, particularly during the Miners' Strike of 1984-85.

Ann Donlan, a museum director who played a crucial role in bringing this exhibition to life, has described it as one of her proudest achievements.

She said: “The courage of these women in 1985 and 1985, and their desperate struggle to save communities and pits – who had to feed their families and keep their homes warm. They need to be remembered… 40 years on, now is the time to remember them.”

The other exhibition is focused on the sacrifices, community, and legacy of mineworkers across the Nottinghamshire coalfields.

It features mining equipment, posters, signage, and an interactive ‘coal face’ experience.

Additionally, there is a memorial wall for the miners who lost their lives in Sherwood Colliery between 1902 and 1992.

Eric Eaton, who is the Chair of the museum, has reported that feedback on these new additions has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Nottinghamshire Mining Museum – www.facebook.com/NottsMining – is located in the East Unit of Mansfield Railway Station, and it is open from 10am to 2pm every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until further notice.

