WATCH: Mansfield football fans celebrate England's thrilling late victory

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch Mansfield football fans celebrate England's thrilling victory during the knockout stages of the Euros, as players avoid ‘coming home’ and keep the country's dreams alive.

Mansfield football fans celebrated England's thrilling victory during the knockout stages of the UEFA European Football Championship at The Swan, Mansfield, as customers jumped for joy as England clinched a dramatic win against Slovakia in overtime.

Fans’ hopes were kept alive with a late equaliser by Jude Bellingham, securing a 1-1 draw against Slovakia by full time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Real Madrid midfielder scored an impressive bicycle kick in the 95th minute.

Fans reacting to Jude's equaliser at The Swan, Mansfield.Fans reacting to Jude's equaliser at The Swan, Mansfield.
Fans reacting to Jude's equaliser at The Swan, Mansfield.
Read More
Couple 'devastated' as Kirkby carpentry business destroyed in fire

Captain Harry Kane then sealed the deal and scored the winning goal in the opening minute of overtime.

These incredible moments ensured that the Three Lions avoided elimination and kept the country's dreams alive.

Tickets are now available for an outdoor screening of England's quarter-final game against Switzerland on Saturday, July 6, hosted by The Swan, Church Street, Mansfield.

Readers can access tickets at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Nottingham/The-Swan-Mansfield/England-V-Switzerland/39250293/

Related topics:EnglandMansfieldHarry KaneTicketsSlovakiaJude BellinghamReal Madrid

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.