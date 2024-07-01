WATCH: Mansfield football fans celebrate England's thrilling late victory
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mansfield football fans celebrated England's thrilling victory during the knockout stages of the UEFA European Football Championship at The Swan, Mansfield, as customers jumped for joy as England clinched a dramatic win against Slovakia in overtime.
Fans’ hopes were kept alive with a late equaliser by Jude Bellingham, securing a 1-1 draw against Slovakia by full time.
The Real Madrid midfielder scored an impressive bicycle kick in the 95th minute.
Captain Harry Kane then sealed the deal and scored the winning goal in the opening minute of overtime.
These incredible moments ensured that the Three Lions avoided elimination and kept the country's dreams alive.
Tickets are now available for an outdoor screening of England's quarter-final game against Switzerland on Saturday, July 6, hosted by The Swan, Church Street, Mansfield.
Readers can access tickets at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Nottingham/The-Swan-Mansfield/England-V-Switzerland/39250293/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.