Kirkby skater Mark Hanretty lands place in 'Dancing On Ice' final with partner Adele Roberts

Mark, 38, is one of the longest-serving professional skaters on Dancing On Ice, which is currently airing its 16th series.

This year, he is appearing on the show for the eleventh time and has been paired with Adele Roberts, who is best known for her work as a presenter on BBC Radio 1.

Glasgow-born Mark has been living in the Kirkby area for the past 15 years with his wife Kathy, who is also a skating coach.

Kirkby professional skater Mark Hanretty is partnered with radio presenter and TV personality Adele Roberts. Photo by ITV studios.

The couple live in the area with their two young children, Lukasz and Liola.

“I would love to make it to the final two at least.

“It has been eleven years since a woman won the show, so we hope to change that with Adele,” Mark said.

Mark was inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to begin figure skating at the age of ten.

Mark Hanretty attended the London premiere of the movie 'I, Tonya' at The Washington Mayfair on February 15, 2018. Photo by Getty Images.

He said he moved to Nottinghamshire to pursue his ice skating career.

Mark has also conducted coaching sessions at the rinks of Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton and Nottingham’s National Ice Centre.

“To work so closely with them now is unbelievable”, he said.

He said it was a pleasure to be partnered with Adele, the 44-year-old radio presenter who has been open about her cancer battle.

Adele fought bowel cancer in 2021, which left her with a stoma bag that she affectionately calls 'Audrey'.

Mark added: “Being partnered with Adele is much more than just a skating competition; it is about representation and providing inspiration for others.”

The 38-year-old father-of-two said he will take a week off after the series ends before flying out to Montreal to commentate at the World Championships for the International Skating Union.

He said he hopes to run more skating camps for competitors and beginners over the summer.

“It would be really great for the people of Ashfield to get behind us one last time for the final week,” he added.