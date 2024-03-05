Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorraine Pendlebury made nine calls between August 25 and October 25 last year despite being the subject of a criminal behaviour order prohibiting her from calling 999 except in case of a genuine emergency.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "This is now the second breach of the order and took place while she was on a community order.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"She has a very long history of substantial mental health issues. Her mother died shortly before she began making the calls.

"Very sadly her father died in January. She has very little recollection of making those phone calls. She was going through a severe mental health crisis at the time."

Pendlebury, aged 57, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted breaching the criminal behaviour order, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.