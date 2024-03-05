Boozed-up Kirkby teen struggled with cops after leading them on chase through the streets

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jessica Pearce's mother raised the alarm when her daughter hadn't returned home by 11pm having behaved erratically and in drink all day of February 13, said prosecutor Ben Payne.

Her mother told officers she had been sent a picture of Kirkby train station and Pearce, aged 18, was found on the railway bridge with a male.

She ran and officers gave chase along a number of different roads. When they caught up with her she was shouting and screaming she didn’t want to be taken home and threatened to run on to the train tracks.

Officers prevented her from doing this but her shouts and screams caused other residents to come outside.

Pearce was kicking out as she was put in the back of the police car before climbing between the seats and trying to escape.

She threatened the officers and told them she would "kick off no matter where they took her" before she was eventually arrested for being drunk and disorderly

Mr Payne said she drank a full bottle of vodka, a bottle of Prosecco and a bottle of 67 per cent-proof alcohol.

The court heard she was cautioned for assaulting an emergency officer earlier this year.

Pearce, who deserves full credit for her early guilty plea, is due to complete a victim awareness course by April 22.

The presiding magistrate told him: "Your actions on that day had quite an effect on other people and you really need to be aware of the consequences.

"Lessons need to be learned. There was a considerable impact on the police, the public and your own family."

Pearce, of Hollinwell Close, Kirkby, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She received a 12-month conditional discharge which means if she commits any other offences in the next year she can be sentenced for this offence as well as the new ones.