Kirkby Castle book launch to be hosted by archaeological group in December
The Kirkby and District Archaeological Group secured a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to conduct research on the site of the former Kirkby Castle, located next to St. Wilfrid’s parish church in Kirkby.
As the project nears completion, it has involved geophysical surveys and extensive archival research carried out by a dedicated group of volunteers.
Their goal has been to uncover the truth behind the century-old story of the castle that has long disappeared from the local landscape.
It is believed that the castle was constructed on the site of earlier structures towards the end of the twelfth century and fell into disrepair approximately 200 years later.
The booklet provides information about the castle and its owners, along with some insights into how it served as the centre of daily life for the residents of the Manor of Kirkby.
Notably, King Edward I stayed there in 1293, indicating that the castle was quite substantial and significant.
The group will share their research and findings through a booklet, a video, and an exhibition at Kirkby Library on Tuesday, December 3 at 11am.
Everyone is welcome to attend the launch event; however, due to limited seating, visitors will need to reserve a place in advance.
The event will begin with an official launch, followed by a talk about the castle and a screening of the video.
There will be a second opportunity to hear the talk at 3pm on the same day.
The video will be available for viewing throughout the rest of the day, and the exhibition will remain in the library for a couple of weeks.
The booklet also discusses the events that took place within the manor following the castle's decline, and this book will be on sale for £3 at the event with the video posted on YouTube later the same day.
Additionally, the booklet features an artistic impression of what the castle may have looked like, based on discoveries made through research.
To reserve a spot at the launch, send an email to [email protected] with your name and the number of places you would like to reserve, along with your preferred time (11am or 3pm).
