Mansfield Museum to become more accessible thanks to National Lottery funding

The Better By Change Project will run from June 2022 to March 2024 with the aim of improving the representation of those with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mansfield Museum’s collection, temporary exhibitions, workforce and visitors.

As well as providing vital funds to purchase equipment and assets needed to deliver the project, the Heritage Fund grant will help recruit colleagues for placements and paid jobs at the museum throughout the next two years.

Sian Booth, cultural services manager, said: “Three things I am passionate about in my role at Mansfield are community engagement, volunteers and audience development, so it’s fantastic to receive funding for a project to progress all three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£229,271 has been awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund for Mansfield District Council’s Cultural Services team to deliver the Better by Change Project at Mansfield Museum

"Mansfield Museum is the people’s museum, where everyone is always welcome to visit, be warm and be safe, and this funding will allow us to spread that message further and wider.

“This funding has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players, and we are grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support.”

Mansfield Cultural Services plays a crucial role in preserving local culture and heritage as Mansfield’s only theatre and museum and these monies will allow them to run a programme of events and workshops exploring and celebrating disability heritage, delivering disability awareness training for staff and volunteers and installing a new Changing Place facility at the museum.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Health and Communities, said: “Thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we can undertake important work to create and communicate a positive image of the Mansfield district.

"We can preserve, enhance and promote our collections within the museum and in turn improve the overall town centre experience for residents, visitors and businesses.”

"My personal thanks also go to all of the Cultural Services staff who work tirelessly to bring projects like this to fruition for the benefit of the Mansfield public."