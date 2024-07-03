RETRO: 20 photos of Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre over the years

Check out 20 photos from 1976-2010.
1. Fifa fans
Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre hosted a World Cup Fifa Video Game Challenge to mark Father's Day. Pictured is Daniel Wilkinson, left who beat his dad's friend Daniel Clark 3-0 in the challenge. 2010.Photo: Jane Hilton
2. 1980
Photo from 1980. Do you remember the shops?Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Chad road show
Former Chad reporters Adam Raistrick and James Hoy talked to shoppers Connie Bewick and Kathleen Smith at a Chad road show in the Four Seasons shopping centre. 2010.Photo: Angela Ward
4. Early years
Four Seasons Shopping Centre in its earlier years.Photo: Mansfield Chad