Free mental health and employment service opens in Kirkby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portland Pathways is a quadruple award-winning community focused initiative which aims to improve mental health and employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Portland Charity group, Pathways provides free support to help people develop their skills, prepare for employment and manage their mental health, leading to more fulfilling, independent lives.

The new Pathways hub in Kirkby Library is open to residents on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9am to 4pm. Customers can contact Cheryl Levers, our Ashfield Pathways Advisor on 01623 499193 or email [email protected].

We offer three Pathways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Amirsaeedi, Employment Projects Manager chats with Rebuilding Mental Health customer Glyn

Rebuilding Mental Health – For people who sometimes feel worried, stressed or need to improve their confidence.

Delivered in partnership with Inspire Learning, we run two different ‘Rebuild’ courses, one day a week over five weeks. Our friendly tutors work with our customers to help them learn how to manage anxiety and depression, stress and change and improve their overall mental health and well-being. Customers can also be referred to our counselling service for free 1:1 sessions.

Preparing for Work – For people who want to find work but don’t know where to start. Our advisors support customers to assess their employability skills and needs, create a professional CV, search and apply for work and prepare them for interviews.

Supporting Employers – We work with local employers to help them find the right candidates for their roles, and to support them to become more accessible workplaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers attending our Rebuilding Mental Health course

Nikki Amirsaeedi, Employment Projects Manager commented “We’re excited to officially expand into Kirkby thanks to funding from Ashfield District Council. We have been supporting Kirkby residents since the service began in 2018 from our hubs in Sutton and Mansfield, but having a base in Kirkby Library alongside our partners at Inspire, means more people can access and benefit from our valuable support. So, if you’re a Kirkby resident and would like support to improve your mental health or to find employment, please come and see us, we are here to help.”

Former Rebuild Client added “The support from Pathways has been absolutely amazing, some of the best support I’ve ever had in my life. If you feel you need support too, please go and see Pathways, they are there to help you, like they helped me, and they’re amazing at what they do.”

The Ashfield District Towns Fund have awarded Portland Charity up to £180,000 in funding spread over 4 years up to 2026, to enable the service to expand into Kirkby.

Pathways also has hubs in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark and Worksop.

To start your pathway to a brighter future, contact the team today on 01623 499193 or email [email protected]