The new proposed boundary map

The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear what residents and local organisations think about the proposals and a ten week consultation on the proposals will run until November 8.

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries and it is reviewing Mansfield to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The Commission has published proposals for changes to Mansfield and is proposing there should be 36 wards with one councillor per ward and all 36 wards’ boundaries will change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposed changes include having four wards in the Forest Town area that accurately cover this area based on the submissions received during the commission’s previous consultation and making changes to the wards in Warsop parish to provide for better electoral equality in the area while recognising the community ties that demonstrate that the parish is distinct from the rest of Mansfield.

Launching the consultation, Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Mansfield to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Mansfield. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

You can email [email protected] or write to Review Officer (Mansfield), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.

The Commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries.

Visit www.consultation.lgbce.org.uk/have-your-say/25056 for more information.