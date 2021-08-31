This news has been welcomed by Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley.

The programme is set to deliver around 119,000 homes in total, with almost half of those being affordable homes and many more being available for Social Rent, typically 50 to 60 per cent of market price.

The cash injection could support up to 370,000 jobs across the country for homebuilders, SME developers, and wider businesses supporting the house building industry such as electricians and plumbers. This is expected to generate up to £26 billion of other private and public investment.

More than 9,000 new affordable homes will be built in the East Midlands

This funding is part of the largest single investment in affordable housing in a decade and will help to make the ambition of homeownership a realistic and affordable reality for families and young people.

Mr Bradley said: “It’s great to see Government is continuing to create opportunities for home ownership and I’m delighted that more than 9,000 affordable homes are due to be built in the East Midlands.

“Not only does this give families and young people the chance to fulfil their dream of home ownership, but it will also create jobs across the region. This job creation is a vital part of Government’s commitment to build back better and will go a long way in levelling up the East Midlands.”