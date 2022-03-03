Bugosia Kavanagh, who lives in Berry Hill but is originally from Zamosc in Poland, close to the Ukrainian border, launched an appeal for essential items and food to help the thousands of displaced people seeking sanctuary from the Russian invasion.

Huthwaite hauliers Taylor’s Transport, run by managing director Alan Taylor stepped into help, and his son, championship truck racer Mark, is now planning to drive the humanitarian aid Bugosia has collected to Poland on Sunday.

So massive has been the response to Bugosia’s heartfelt appeal. she is asking people to now stop bringing items for the time being, as they are becoming ‘overwhelmed’, until more storage and transportation can be arranged.

Bugosia Kavanagh with Alan Taylor MD of Taylors Transport and truck driver Mark Taylor, who is taking supplies to Poland.

For now, the only items Bugosia is able accept are emergency medical supplies, such as first aid kits, bandages, antiseptic creams, antibiotics and blankets.

She is also appealing for more transportation help, either through the sponsorship of transport, or for any haulage firms to offer delivery service.

Response

Just some of the aid items for Bugosia Kavanagh's appeal collected at Ashfield Fire Station after firefighters helped with the appeal.

Bugosia said: “The reponse so far has just been fantastic, just unbelievable from Chad readers in Mansfield and Ashfield, and many other people beyond. In fact, we’ve had donations from all over Nottinghamshire and even some from Lincolnshire.

“Taylor’s has just been amazing, they have not taken a single penny for their help, we are so grateful, and another Polish haulage company has offered us 24 pallet spaces.

“We now have several lorry loads of goods, but can’t take any more now, we just don’t have enough storage and need more transport, if anyone can help with that?

“I can’t thank people enough for their kindness and generosity, but please can we ask now only for medical supplies, which are much needed in the Ukrainian hospitals.

“They have nothing, they need even basic things like bandages and painkillers, anti-septics and anti-biotics, as long as they are unopened and still in date, as well as clean thermal blankets. I thank everyone for their help.”

Bugosia will be on hand at Taylor’s Transport tonight, from 5-6pm, to receive medical supplies.