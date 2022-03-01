Taylors transport in Huthwaite are sending a lorry with goods for Ukraine. Seen AlanTaylor MD, Bogusia Kavanagh and driver Mark Taylor.

Taylor’s Transport is planning to drive an articulated Volvo truck loaded with relief items to Zamość this weekend, after Mansfield resident Bugosia Kavanagh launched a collection of much-needed goods and food to help the displaced people.

Bugosia, who lives in Berry Hill, but hails originally from the southeastern Polish town, is currently gathering food, beds, medicines and other essential items, for refugees seeking help in her former hometown which is about 40 miles from Ukrainian border.

She is also helping many stuck in the war torn country by appealing for camp beds.

The truck delivery, which is set to leave at the weekend, most likely Sunday, is being driven by haulier Mark Taylor free of charge.

Mark, who is 34, is a well known as a champion truck racer in the British Truck Racing Championship. His dad Alan, 59, is managing director of Taylor’s Transport.

Alan said: “We’ve all been so touched by seeing the refugees on TV, there are so many frightened people and it’s very cold there.

"I’m so proud of Mark for doing this, he’s my lad and as a dad, obviously, I am a teeny bit concerned because it’s a very long way, you don’t know what he might be going into, but I’m reassured because he’s got fantastic support behind him.

"He jumped at the chance, he is very capable, the man for the job! We’ll be watching his journey as the truck is fitted with dashcams, cab cameras and trackers linked to the office.

Mark said: “I only heard about it yesterday, I agreed to do it right away!

"I’m looking forward to the drive, it’s something different. The furthest I have driven before is Germany. I expect to get to the destination about Tuesday, if I leave on Sunday, when everything is packed.

“I don’t know what to expect really, I’ll just take it as it comes. My partner {Lea-anne Hurchinson} was a bit shocked when I told her, but it will be a fantastic experience, it’s not often you get a chance like this and to be able help people.”