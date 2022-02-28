Bogusia Kavanagh, who is married to James, and lives at Berry Hill, is calling for donations of essential items to help the families who have crossed the Ukrainian border into her former homeland and others still in Ukraine.

The 44-year old photographer, originally from Zamosc, is liaising with her old neighbours and friends in Poland, who are about 40 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Many of the displaced people are heading there, some are being taken in by local people, whilst others are seeking out family living there. Meanwhile, others are in shelters, or in public buildings such as schools.

Bogusia Kavanagh is pictured (with glasses fifth from left) with other people helping to collect items for the Ukrainian refugees - including representatives from Savanna Rags a Mansfield textile recycling company, Taylors Transport, at Huthwaite, as well as people from Mansfield and other areas.

Now, an appeal has gone out to Mansfield folk, to donate items such as foods, including baby and pet foods, nappies, thermal underwear, blankets, sleeping bags, single-use cups, forks, knifes, plates, medicines such as pain-killers, bandages, heaters, tents and camping beds.

Some items, particularly inflatable or folding camp beds and sleeping bags, will also help people still in Ukraine.

The items are being collected at the Intake Business Centre, on Sylvester Street.

Some of the items collected in the Mansfield area to help the refugees from Ukraine as they cross the border to Poland.

Bogusia, will join Alan, and his son Mark Taylor, of Taylor’s Transport, Huthwaite, who will be delivering the goods for free by articulated lorry, leaving on Saturday, or possibly Sunday morning. The journey will see them travel 1,324 miles over two days.

Volunteers have already collected one van with items and clothing, sent via Doncaster.

Bogusia stresses general clothing is not needed in this delivery.

“The refugees are arriving in Poland with hardly anything, they are plenty of clothes being donated, but they need everyday essential items,” said Bogusia, who has lived in Mansfield since 2006.

Some of the items collected already for the Ukrainian refugees

"There are lots of mums with babies, their men were not allowed to cross the border. They need so many everyday things, but particularly things like baby foods and nappies, and adult foods that can be quickly and easily prepared, like instant soups.

"Others arrive with dogs, so pet food is needed. In Ukraine, they especially need camp beds, they can’t be bought anymore, there are lot of people sleeping in shelters or anywhere they can, they desperately need them.”

Bogusia can receive items, from 5-6pm, today, Monday, tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday, at Sylvester Road.