4. Intake Business Centre, Mansfield

Intake Business Centre, Sylvester Street, Mansfield. Photographer Bogusia Kavanagh posted: My hometown is just 40 miles away from the border and Polish people there are welcoming Ukrainian refugees. I’m organising collection of essentials for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. I require essential items mainly for women and children such as towels, blankets, baby food, nappies, clothing, sanitary towels and small soft toys. Please do not consider the list exhaustive anything will be considered that you think may help. If you wish to donate towards transport costs, here is the link https://gofund.me/50857648

Photo: Intake Business Centre, Mansfield