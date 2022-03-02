The invasion of Ukraine has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, with people in Mansfield and Ashfield feeling compelled to help where they can, as many Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes..
In a fantastic show of community spirit, a number of drop-off points have been organised in the area for lorries to be loaded with donations of food, toiletries and first aid items.
Basic first aid, pain killers, protein bars, tinned and packet food, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, tools, torches and camping equipment.
Here is the list of drop-off points, which we will update as more locations are announced.
1. Ruby's Clipstone
Ruby's on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, are taking donations. They are also requesting help with transporting the donations to the Tuxford depot on Friday, where they will be loaded onto lorries.
Contact Ruby's on 01623 624350 if you can help.
2. Ashfield Fire Station
Ashfield Fire Station is collecting items to be sent to Ukraine. Items can be dropped at the station between 09:00 and 17:00 up until Saturday 5th March, last drop off time will be 15:00. No clothing is currently required.
3. Nexus, Mansfield
Nexus on Church Street, Mansfield, are accepting donations between 8.30am and 5pm this week.
Clothing, non-perishable foods and first aid supplies are needed.
4. Intake Business Centre, Mansfield
Intake Business Centre, Sylvester Street, Mansfield.
Photographer Bogusia Kavanagh posted:
My hometown is just 40 miles away from the border and Polish people there are welcoming Ukrainian refugees. I’m organising collection of essentials for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. I require essential items mainly for women and children such as towels, blankets, baby food, nappies, clothing, sanitary towels and small soft toys. Please do not consider the list exhaustive anything will be considered that you think may help.
If you wish to donate towards transport costs, here is the link https://gofund.me/50857648
